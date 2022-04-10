BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County Schools will resume classes on Monday as normal, following last Tuesday’s tornado.

“North Bryan continues to be in our thoughts and prayers as we work together to support the families and staff impacted by this devastating storm,” Superintendent Paul Brooksher wrote in an email to families. “After experiencing any type of significant event, it is important we attempt to return to our daily routines as son as we can, so we have a renewed sense of normalcy. This is one reason why public schools are so important for staff, students, and the community.”

All schools will reopen as scheduled on Monday, according to the email. Bryan County Elementary and Middle High will work with any families or staff members impacted by the storm, the superintendent said.