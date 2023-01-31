SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The repaving of a portion of Broughton street was completed this month.

Mayor Van Johnson says the project is now done—ahead of schedule.

Crews blocked off Broughton Street, between Bull and Drayton, on January 17 to replace temporary pavers that were put down so that the street could reopen for the holidays. Those pavers were not meant for long-term use.

Mayor Johnson says there are no more major street closures planned on Broughton, but you’ll still see crews working on what’s called punch list items.

“Punch lists are items that get addressed at the end of major construction before the work is turned over to the city,” Mayor Johnson said. “So, things here, things here. Look at this, no, we need to fix that. That kind of thing. There are also a couple of remaining areas where we’re finalizing sidewalk work.”

Mayor Johnson says it took crews 11 days to replace the temporary pavers which was 3 days less than anticipated.