SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah CASA program is celebrating being selected to receive $12,105 in tuition assistance from the National Court Appointed Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.

A volunteer-based organization, Savannah CASA recruits and trains advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The professional development opportunity will allow Advocacy Director, Mandy Roberts to obtain a Children’s Law and Policy certificate from Loyola University-Chicago. Because of a long-standing relationship between Loyola University and National CASA/GAL, the program continues to benefit CASA programs across the country.

The Children’s Law and Policy Executive Program is one component of National CASA/GAL’s professional development initiative covering the cost of tuition for staff members and directors. And, this program is specially designed for members of the CASA/GAL network. CASA/GAL leaders from all over the country will come together and devote a year of coursework to learn more about child welfare policy, the legal system, study law, and gain valuable leadership skills.



“From her time at Chatham County DFCS to leading the Savannah CASA program, Mandy

Roberts has been a committed advocate over the last decade for Chatham County’s children

who have experienced abuse and neglect. We are grateful for this opportunity to expand her

understanding of the system, which will, in turn, improve the advocacy provided by our

organization,” said Kate Blair, Executive Director of Brightside Advocacy.



There are a total of 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 49 state offices. This opportunity is

made possible by funds distributed through National CASA/GAL and is provided by the Office of

Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the

Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990.