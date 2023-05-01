FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Friday night DUI crash involving a vehicle vs. golf cart.

Jamie Komoroski (CCDC booking photo)

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina died after suffering blunt force trauma in that crash which happened along East Ashley Avenue.

Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety said 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski was driving 65 mph when she rear-ended a golf cart carrying four people.

Miller was a passenger in the golf car and died. Two others are in critical condition, and another is listed as being stable.

Sources close to the situation tell News 2 that Miller was a new bride. A GoFundMe has been established to support the victims in their recovery.