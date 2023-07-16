HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Attorneys connected to the plaintiffs in a series of lawsuits against Parker’s and Alex Murdaugh have told News 3 a settlement has been reached in the civil case.

This means all the civil cases involving the boat passengers and the family of Mallory Beach will be dropped.

This comes after multiple hours of meetings were held Sunday between lawyers for all parties suing the convenience store chain to talk about a possible settlement.

That meeting comes just two days after Judge Daniel Hall ruled against Parker’s motions to move the civil trial from Hampton County and separate their case from Alex Murdaugh.

The settlement will give the bulk of the money, about $15 million to the family of Mallory Beach. Mallory was killed the night of February 24, 2019, when the boat she and five others were riding in hit a piling in Archer’s Creek, and threw her into the water. Her body was not found for seven days.

In addition to the Beach family, the others involved in the settlement include Connor Cook, Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty, and Anthony Cook. All of those were teenage passengers on the boat that night.

The driver of the boat was Paul Murdaugh. The underage boy was caught on camera buying alcohol from a Parker’s store in Beaufort earlier that day. He was using his brother Buster’s ID.

The clerk did look at the ID and ran it through their system verifying that It was a valid ID. But did not make sure that the person handing her the driver’s license matched the height, weight, or face of the person buying the alcohol.

Connor Cook and Miley Altman

Morgan Doughty and Paul Murdaugh

Anthony Cook and Mallory Beach

Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley issued a statement to News 3 tonight: “We are pleased we were able to get some resolution on this case and keep the Beach family from having to go through the pain and suffering of a trial and hear testimony, and have to relive their daughters’ death. We are happy the settlement agreement is not confidential as well so that the public sees that you will be held responsible no matter who you are or how much money you have.”

Tinsley added that the agreement does not stop the civil conspiracy case he has filed against Parker’s for the Beach family.

That civil suit alleges that Parker’s teamed with attorneys and documentarian Vicky Ward to launch “a social media campaign to inflict severe emotional distress upon the Plaintiffs to diminish their resolve to prosecute Parker’s for contributing to causing the death of Mallory Beach in the Civil Action and arranged for or participated in the distribution of the confidential mediation and other private materials… “

The civil trial involving the Beach family and Parker’s was supposed to start August 14 in Hampton County court.