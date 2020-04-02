BREAKING: Gov. Kemp signs shelter-in-place order for Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A nine-page document signed by Governor Brian Kemp Thursday makes it official: Georgians must shelter in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

From 6 p.m. on Friday, April 3 through Monday, April 13, the shelter-in-place order will remain in effect.

This means residents and visitors of the State of Georgia must stay in their homes or places of residence, taking “every possible precaution” to limit social interaction.

Essentially, unless someone is participating in essential services or performing necessary travel, they are ordered to stay at home.

Georgians can still go out to buy food, household and medical supplies and exercise outside as long as they are maintaining six feet of social distance.

News 3 is working to break down the full order but in the meantime, take a look here.