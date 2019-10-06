BREAKING: 4 killed, 5 people hurt in overnight shooting at Kansas bar

Courtesy: NBC News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Police told NBC News, the weapon that was used was a handgun.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

