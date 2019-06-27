Boy riding scooter struck by car in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A boy was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter early Wednesday evening on Point South Drive.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. According to Hinesville Traffic Accident Investigator Richard Boucher, the child was traveling north on Berkshire Terrace and went through the stop sign and was struck by a woman driving a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The vehicle ran over the scooter which became lodged underneath.

The child, who is believed to be 9 years old, was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center by his mother. His condition is not known at this time.

This story is developing. Contributions made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service.