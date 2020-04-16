Savannah Bow Tie company making face masks

(Savannah, GA) WSAV

Recently the Centers for Disease Control recommended the use of masks or homemade facial coverings to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus. A Savannah couple makes free face masks to help offer some protection.

Inspired by other members in the community, Jessica Pope and Trae Gurley have transformed their unique bow tie making business to mask making.

Using their own material and donations they’ve made more than 200 masks and counting.

Jessica says the masks are washable and reusable.

“We’re getting a lot of support from our community both near and far.

We have people who are donating for shipping costs so that other people who can’t afford to have them shipped to them will have them for free. The masks themselves are free. We’re getting donations from great people like my grandmother as well as designer Elizabeth Grubaugh.”

The masks ship within 72 hours to all 50 states.