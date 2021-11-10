Borders reopen for international travel; things to consider

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. borders reopened to travelers after being closed for 19 months due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. Making your way across international borders now comes with a lot more planning and preparation.

When traveling internationally, being fully vaccinated is not enough to get you across borders.

Donna Anderson with, ‘Travels by Donna’ in Columbus, Georgia recently returned from a trip to Europe and encourages locals to return to international travel.

“Well I’ll tell ya, with the opening of the borders, they’ve been closed for 18 months, so they are allowing people to come into the U.S. but you have to be vaccinated, and you have to show a negative covid test within 72 hours,” said Anderson.

When leaving the United States, the majority of countries do not allow a rapid test but require a PCR test. Results of a PCR test can take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours for results. Waiting on the results of your test to determine if you can travel or not can cause additional stress.

Anderson advises getting two tests done, because of the time that it takes to get a test back. Tests are required to be taken within 72 hours of travel. That time frame leaves a very small margin for delay.

“It could be from the time of departure on the first leg or it could be from the time of arrival. So you have to make sure you have the COVID information for each country you are going to visit,” says Anderson.

Anderson says the most difficult part, is identifying what rules apply to the country you are traveling to as well as rules and regulations, changing every day. Her advice, ask for help.

“I really strongly suggest, everyone, looking into traveling with a company or tour operator that can help you process the information because it is a lot,” said Anderson.