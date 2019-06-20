Bulloch County ‘Book Bus’ on the road to improve literacy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – This summer the Bulloch County School System is on a mission to improve literacy rates for younger children in the county.

So, they’re hitting the road in something called “the book bus”.

This bus drives around to different locations and allows kids to hop on, pick out a book, and take it home. School leaders hope the initiative will help instill a love of reading and improve literacy one page at a time.

“That’s a main initiative of this book bus is to get books into the homes. Children begin exploring them and reading them. The parents reading to their children because that really is so important in building those early language and reading skills,” Hayley Greene said.

Greene said building those skills has become a growing problem in Bulloch County. Educators have noted many of their students enter the classroom at a variety of different reading levels, and it can be hard getting them on the same page.

“The literacy skills that our children have when they come to us in pre-k and kindergarten we do see a large disparity in the reading skill abilities, their early reading abilities. Children’s ability to recognize letters or even, the willingness to listen to stories” Greene said.

The county hopes this book bus is a step in the right direction. In time, they hope every child in the area will be reading at an appropriate level by the third grade.

Through its vibrant colors, the school board hopes the bus will bring kids in and get them excited about reading.

“Just creating something that is very visually appealing fun, safe, colorful environment for children just adds to that reading can be fun,” Greene said

The last day for the book bus this summer is June 27.

It will be at: