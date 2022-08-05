SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A familiar face is back in Savannah for the re-launch of a popular book about the city’s historic squares. Former WSAV anchor Michael Jordan returned to the Hostess City this week, to sign copies of the book he helped write, Savannah Square by Square.

The book was first published in 2015, but it’s been republished by the Coastal Heritage Society and Spanish Moss Publications. Jordan says he and his team have updated the book for this 6th edition.

Savannah Square by Square retails for $34.95, and is available at all Coastal Heritage Society Museums, local bookstores and at online here or on Amazon.