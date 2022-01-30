Boil water advisory lifted for Palmetto Bluff residents

PALMETTO BLUFF, S.C. (WSAV) – A boil water advisory for Palmetto Bluff has been lifted.

On Sunday afternoon, the latest water sample tests showed the water to be free from bacteria and safe for human consumption, according to the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and the South Carolina Department Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Officials originally issued an advisory on Thursday to boil water used for drinking or cooking due to low pressure after a water line break.

Officials suggest residents to flush their systems, run bathtubs and faucets for ten minutes or until the water is clear.