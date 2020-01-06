Boil water advisory issued for Levy Community

Low Country officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for people living in the Levy community.

Officials with the Beaufort – Jasper Water and Sewer Authority say a break in a waterline has caused water pressure to drop. That could allow bacteria to get into the public water supply.

Residents and businesses in Levy are asked to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth, preparing food, and giving to your pets.

Officials say the water is safe for bathing and laundry.

The precautionary advisory is expected to last until at least Tuesday, pending testing.