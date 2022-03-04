CHICAGO (WCBD) – Boeing on Thursday announced plans to invest $2 million in Ukrainian relief efforts.

Boeing will divide the funds among organizations providing things like food, clothing, and shelter to those displaced by the war.

The bulk of the money — $1,000,000 — will go to CARE, a nonprofit working to provide food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance to people impacted by the crisis. The organization focuses on women and girls, families, and the elderly.

$500,000 will go to the American Red Cross, which is distributing food and hygiene kits and helping to facilitate the evacuation of disabled people.

Americares will receive $250,000. The organization distributes medicine and medical supplies and also provides medical care — including mental health services — to displaced people.

The remaining $250,000 will be split among various organizations in neighboring countries working with Ukrainian refugees.