RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Maj. Melvin did not comment on the manner of death of the victim or whether the woman was a resident of Liberty County.

This is a developing story.