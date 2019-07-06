Body of missing camper found in Appling County

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities in Appling County are investigating after a body was found.

They say Friday, around 2 p.m., the Toombs County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a fisherman located at the Altamaha River near the area of Morris Landing in Appling County.

The fisherman had discovered a body in the river that was later identified as 27 year old Eric Harvey of Baxley. The Appling County and Toombs County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the location of the body and began an investigation.

Harvey’s body was recovered and will be sent to the GBI Crime lab for an autopsy. The body did not have any obvious signs of injuries at the scene. During the recovery of the body, a missing person report was made in Appling County for Harvey. It was later discovered that Harvey was last seen camping alone at approximately 9:30 P.M., on July 4, at Morris Landing sandbar.

At this time, the investigation based upon the evidence is being considered an accident. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 367-8120 or the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 526-6778 or (912) 526-9292.