HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – The body of a missing boater was found Wednesday afternoon in Lake Hartwell.

According to the Hart Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a person was missing in the water at Paynes Creek Campground on Lake Hartwell.

The sheriff’s office said the 911 call came from a child who was camping with his father who said the man went into the water and did not resurface.

Boats were deployed using sonar equipment and underwater remote-operated vehicles.

Around noon on Wednesday, the body of the missing boater was found. His identity has not been released.