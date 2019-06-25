Body of missing swimmer recovered at Bells Landing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say the body of a 53-year-old man who went missing after swimming in the Bells Landing area Monday has been recovered.

According to a spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Anthony Adams went swimming around 1:30 p.m. Monday near the boat ramp located on Apache Avenue.

SPD says he did not resurface, and crews were called in to help search for him.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, SPD says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recovered his body.

Savannah Fire, Chatham County Marine Patrol and SPD’s Dive Team also assisted in the search and recovery.