Body of missing swimmer recovered at Bells Landing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Body recovered at Bells Landing (cropped photo via Savannah Fire)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say the body of a 53-year-old man who went missing after swimming in the Bells Landing area Monday has been recovered.

According to a spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Anthony Adams went swimming around 1:30 p.m. Monday near the boat ramp located on Apache Avenue.

SPD says he did not resurface, and crews were called in to help search for him.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, SPD says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recovered his body.

Savannah Fire, Chatham County Marine Patrol and SPD’s Dive Team also assisted in the search and recovery.

Bells Landing (screenshot via Chatham County Parks & Recreation)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss