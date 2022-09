SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person.

Officers are currently on the scene as well as detectives and a forensics unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.