Board of Ethics to review complaints against Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter

SAVANNAH, GA(WSAV)- According to complaints from fellow Savannah City Council members, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter’s behavior and comments aren’t benefiting the community of which she claims to be a champion. Among the most serious allegations of ethics violations leveled against her in two separate complaints by 4 aldermen: that she threated alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, and threw around the f-word during a recent council executive session.



During a news conference at city hall on Tuesday, Gibson-Carter claimed “I am doing exactly what you sent me here to do, and I am doing it with a high level of integrity, authenticity and morality.”



As spelled out in Savannah’s ethics ordinance, the city’s three member Board of Ethics has 30 days to hold a hearing on the accusations against Gibson-Carter. They have 60 days to handover their findings to the mayor and city council, who could publicly reprimand the at-large alderwoman or censure her. However, they need a majority vote to take any action.



Responding Tuesday to the allegations against Gibson-Carter, Mayor Van Johnson said “at the end of the day, it’s not about personalities. It’s really about the work.”



This certainly isn’t the first time an alderman has faced an ethics complaint. As recently as 2017 the city council censured former district 6 Alderman Tony Thomas after he admitted to calling a local reporter a derogatory name. To date – gibson-carter hasn’t admitted to any wrong doing.



To view the City of Savannah’s Ethics Ordinance, click here.