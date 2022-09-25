BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The 12th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival took place at the Heyward House with 100% of the proceeds going straight back into the museum on Saturday.

Dozens of folks made it out to the Heyward House to experience the Annual Boiled Peanut Fest. The event featured live music, great food, a boiled peanut eating contest and even a peanut cookoff competition.

Event organizers say – this yearly event is always one they look forward to.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser that we have for the historic Bluffton foundation. All of the proceeds go towards the foundation that helps us with our efforts of preserving the history of the town. The turnout so far has been spectacular and I think because of the weather we lucked out today,” says Kate Creech, Director of events at the Heyward House.

This one-day-only event wrapped up Saturday right around — but that doesn’t mean there weren’t more than enough boiled peanuts to go around for everyone