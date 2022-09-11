BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run with a golf cart last Wednesday.

Police say that the vehicle struck a golf cart in the Bruin Road and Bluffton Road area on September 7.

Photo provided by the Bluffton Police Department

Photo provided by the Bluffton Police Department

BPD asks that if you recognize the vehicle, or have any additional information about the incident, please contact Detective A. Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563 or by email at aluechtefeld@townofbluffton.com.

You may also contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4555 or the Bluffton PD tip line at 843-706-4560; Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

This is an ongoing investigation.