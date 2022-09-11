BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run with a golf cart last Wednesday.

Police say that the vehicle struck a golf cart in the Bruin Road and Bluffton Road area on September 7.

  • Photo provided by the Bluffton Police Department
BPD asks that if you recognize the vehicle, or have any additional information about the incident, please contact Detective A. Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563 or by email at aluechtefeld@townofbluffton.com.

You may also contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4555 or the Bluffton PD tip line at 843-706-4560; Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

This is an ongoing investigation.