Bluffton Police Department investigates Friday night murder

BLUFFTON, S.C.—Bluffton Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday evening near Bluffton Parkway and Hampton Parkway.

Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they discovered the vehicle had been involved in a shooting.

Three vehicle occupants at the scene ranged from 16-18 years old. Bluffton police officers say an unknown suspect fired at the victims’ car which veered off the roadway.

One victim died at the scene and the others were transported to area hospitals. Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation and Bluffton Police Department is asking for the public’s help. If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560.

“As the Bluffton community processes this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of this senseless act. I ensure you that our investigators are working around the clock to solve this crime,” Chief Stephenie Price said. “Please be mindful this is an active investigation and information may be subject to change as events come to light.”

