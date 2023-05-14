BLUFFTON, S.C.(WSAV) — Jennifer Figueroa and her 15-year-old daughter bonded on this Mother’s Day through fitness—a bond she says developed after she overcame personal weight struggles. Now, she’s using her own difficulties to lead her daughter and others down a path of health and wellness.

Jennifer Figueroa started off her Mother’s Day at 9:30 a.m. getting a quick workout in at the Planet Fitness in Bluffton before heading to the beach, and right by her side is her 15-year-old daughter, McKinley Figueroa.

They both work out six days a week together, but Jennifer’s journey to health and wellness wasn’t an easy one.

“So, the heaviest I’ve ever been was like 300 pounds,” Jennifer recalled.

Throughout her life, Jennifer constantly struggled with her weight which affected her physical, mental, and emotional health. After years of neglecting her body, a life-changing surgery was the wake-up call she needed to change for the better.

“In 2019 is when I literally had to have back surgery. So they had to go in, replace my sacrum area, reconstruct that, fuse my lumbar and, you know, that was a very soul-altering, life-altering experience and it opened my eyes to just how unhealthy I had been in my life,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer says coming out of surgery, she knew it was time to prioritize her overall health. That’s when she and her daughter began working out together because she didn’t want her child to follow her unhealthy lifestyle habits.

“It’s been really amazing honestly to see such like a role model go from, you know, like being how she was and going through what she’s been through [to] just seeing her grow and get better and better herself over the years,” Mckinley said.

She’s lost over 130 pounds and continues to lose more every day. She credits her daughter as being her motivation to never give up in life.

Jennifer said, “My daughter is my why. Because I want her to have a very good relationship with herself. I want to understand that her health and her happiness literally dictates the body and the mind and the heart, and the spirit.”

And when she isn’t hitting the gym, she hosts guided meditation sessions as a way to help others heal their mind, body, and soul.

“I want people to really take away is that your health seems like nothing when you have it, but it is everything when you lose it,” she said.

Jennifer says the best students are still learning and says taking the first step to prioritizing your health may be scary, but it will be worth it in the end.