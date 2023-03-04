BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton man was arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material charges Friday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Charles King, 71, is being charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

In a press release, investigators said that they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to King as well as another man charged with similar crimes in Charleston.

Investigators stated that King had been distributing and actively possessed child sexual abuse material.

The charges carry a maximum of 10 years of prison each, if King is convicted.