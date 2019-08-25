Blue & Orange highlights: Tigers bearing down on regular season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State defense flew to the ball and the offense showed flashes of big-play potential in Saturday’s Blue & Orange scrimmage.

“Defensively we are doing a good job running to the ball and have good effort,” head coach Shawn Quinn said. “We just have to play cleaner. Watching the mechanics [the offense] just has to have more ‘mojo’ to us than we’ve got in the first half. I don’t know if it’s the heat, humidity or whatever but offensively we are spinning our wheels.”

The Tigers are 14 days out from the season opener at home against Florida Tech and head coach Shawn Quinn said, despite frustrating mistakes in the first half, his team is slowly but surely headed in the right direction.

“[The scrimmage] gives us a chance to get a game atmosphere,” Quinn added, when asked about the fan support and environment at T.A. Wright Stadium. “We have 45 new players so that’s critical for them. A lot of them still have prom corsages on so we are just working through things and getting these guys acclimated as college football players.”

Quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons scored the lone touchdown for the Savannah State offense when he scampered past everyone for the 50-yard score.

Kickoff for the home opener against Florida Tech is set for 6 p.m.