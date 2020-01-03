Blood drive held in honor of fallen police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Local first responders are doing their part to give back by hosting a blood drive in honor of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“If you think about the number of lives that those individuals interacted with, if you think about their families, their neighbors, of course, they are giving the ultimate sacrifice,” Crimestoppers Executive Director Larry Branson said. “And this opportunity to give back by those law enforcement officers is going to make a big difference in our community.”

The Grand Lake Club at Southbridge teamed up with local law enforcement to host a blood drive in honor of the 132 police officers that were killed throughout the United States in 2019.

“This drive shows the love and appreciation that our community has for our area law enforcement officers,” Branson said. “There’s just so much that people want to do for these officers. And this is the ultimate that they can give for them.”

Some of the agencies that participated in the drive included the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chatham County Police Department, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and more.

“We will prioritize the blood to the state that it was collected in,” Account Manager for the American Red Cross Carrie Friend said. “And then if all the needs are met with our hospital partners in a state like Georgia, if it’s needed somewhere else in case there’s a tragedy that occurs somewhere else, then we’d ship it out.”

“Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs a blood transfusion. And as a result, the American Red Cross has to collect thirteen thousand pints of blood every single day to keep up with the need for the patients in the hospital,” She added.

“Right now, we are at a critical need,” General Manager for Grand Lake Club Tara O’Sullivan said. “It just came out yesterday with the American Red Cross. With the holidays, this always tends to be where the need for blood is more. So, I just feel like we should all do our part and give back.