Blind man says he was kicked out of Bluffton church because of service dog

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A disabled Lowcountry man says he was kicked out of a local church before the service even started.

He says it was all because of his helper, who’s always by his side.

Taylor Burch is legally blind and needs his service dog Indy to get around every day. Indy is trained and certified as a service animal, and Taylor also took classes to be an official handler.

Burch and Indy came to the Lowcountry Community Church in Bluffton this weekend. They both stepped in the door together but were stopped almost as fast.

Officials inside the church told Burch that animals, even service dogs, were not allowed inside.

After a brief discussion, Burch volunteered to leave the church. He was left to sit outside in the heat until his mother could come to pick him back up.

“He (the usher) said, ‘Why do you need it?’ I said, ‘Because I am legally blind.’ He said, ‘Are you totally dependent on it? I said, ‘Yes.’ It’s like he didn’t believe me.” Burch explained. “I was embarrassed, I felt targeted, I said, ‘You know what? I am just going to leave.'”

Burch says he was told the reason he couldn’t bring Indy was the amount of noise and music inside during the service. But Burch explained part of Indy’s training is to deal with sounds and people, even in that kind of atmosphere.

“He’s been in hotels. We’ve taken him to concerts, movie theaters, and we’ve never had anyone turn us away,” Burch said. “I would never in a million years expect it from a church.”

He said he was upset and disappointed and will now be looking for a new church.

The Lowcountry Community Church sent News 3 this response to Burch’s issue: