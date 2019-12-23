Blessings in a Bookbag gives away 300 toys to families for Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Santa is getting some extra help this year from one Savannah nonprofit organization.

Dozens of families stood in the pouring rain on Monday to pick up presents for their children this Christmas. Blessings in a Bookbag, along with the brothers of Omar Temple 21, gave away more than 300 toys and 50 coats to parents in need. This was the 8th Annual Holiday Give Back.

“You have parents trying to figure out if they’re going to put gas in the car for the week to be able to go to work or if they’re going to buy toys for the kids, so we come together as a family to give those toys to the kids,” said Mahogany Bowers, the founder of Blessings in a Bookbag.

The nonprofit collects toys year-round for this event, in addition to providing meals for kids to eat when they are not at school. One mother of three told News 3, the gifts are a real blessing for her family.

“I actually lost my job, and right at the wrong time, so it was like I was either between bills or making sure they have Christmas, but now that she did this, she made it possible for my children to be able to smile on Christmas morning,” said Monique Washington.

The organization also gave away a bicycle and a giant teddy bear. Bowers’s motto is, “it’s a blessing to be a blessing.”

Click here to donate or learn more about the organization.