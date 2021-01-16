Blessings in a Book Bag hosts 9th annual MLK Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., several people laced up their shoes for the 9th annual MLK walk in Daffin park.

Organizers say its a way for the community to come together to remember the contributions Dr. King made that continue to influence people today.

“Coming together, that’s really what it is. It’s about us remembering the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”, says the founder of Blessings in a Book bag, Mahogany Bowers. “Today is an opportunity for us to have the time to reflect on those that paved a path and a way for myself and others.”

Participants made strides across Daffin park masked up and following COVID-19 guidelines.

Some who joined in the walk say it was also an opportunity to reflect on the current state of our country and how we can do better in terms of making changes.

“To bring about change, it doesn’t always have to be about violence. This is something we can do to bring about change within our community without any violence,” explains participant, Belinda Brown. “With all of the things going on in this world, be certain, be dedicated to yourself and to your community.”