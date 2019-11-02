Blarney Stone featured at Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon for charity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Blarney Stone was featured Saturday at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The piece of stone, which was originally purchased by Dr. Sidney Smith to bring to Savannah from Ireland’s Blarney Castle, was brought to downtown Savannah this weekend in the name of charity.

For a small donation, people were invited to kiss the stone, which was located on Drayton Street near Forsyth Park during the marathon.

Kissing the stone supposedly brings good luck.

In exchange for their donations, they’d get their photos taken as they gave the stone a smooch — which would lead to a small, memorable token for years to come.

“What we’ll do is we’ll actually send them a picture of today, every day on this day for the rest of their life to let them remember coming to Savannah, being part of the family and helping local folks out,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith bought the stone from the castle in Cork, Ireland, in 2014, and its permanent home is Cohen’s Retreat on Skidaway Road.

Donations collected from the stone’s appearance at the marathon will go toward supporting 10 local charities, Smith told News 3.

Some of those charities include Fresh Air Home, Girls on the Run, Heads Up Guidance, Deep Center, Ossabaw Island Foundation and 100 Black Men.

“[The stone] is 600 years old,” Smith said.

“Only one time in the history of the Blarney Castle in Ireland have they given a piece of the stone away, and this is that piece of the castle,” he said.

At least 15 people stopped by their tent to kiss the stone, offer a donation and have their photos taken.

“It’s as old as anything in Savannah, and it’s kind of special because it actually shares a little bit between people, and between countries and now between friends that have come to Savannah, and they’re going to share a little bit of that with us.”