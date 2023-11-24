SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re officially shifting into the gifting season, and the race is on to get the best deals on everything from diamonds to dirt bikes. Many people strategize their holiday shopping by hitting Black Friday in-store sales, Small Business Saturday to support mom-and-pop shops, and then Cyber Monday for online bargains.

This morning, people across the country were in line to take advantage of discounted items from big box stores, and Savannah was no different. Folks were lining up at Bass Pro Shop for great deals on outdoor gear. Georgia and South Carolina both offering a wide variety of outdoor adventures like fishing, boating, hiking, biking, hunting, camping, rafting, and skeet-shooting to name a few.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also advertising discounts today, as well as several other big-box stores around Savannah including:

Target

Walmart

Best Buy

Kohl’s

Home Depot

Lowes

Ace Hardware

Belk

Macy’s

TJ Maxx

JC Penny

HH and Savannah Tanger Outlets

Sam’s Club

Costco

Dillard’s

Game Stop

Contact each store for hours and discounts. Happy shopping!