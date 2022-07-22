SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There could be an uprising of bitcoin maximalists as Bitget has partnered with MarketPeak, a crypto education platform.

The partnership is aimed at boosting cryptocurrency adoption and increasing financial independence for different groups of investors by offering them educational resources about blockchain and cryptocurrency.

MarketPeak’s new education materials and services might be beneficial to those new and old to the cryptocurrency world who may want the convivence of a one-stop platform regarding crypto and blockchain education.

Bitget in return will offer professional exchange services and a trading platform to the MarketPeak community. It will also offer One-Click Copy Trade, a function that allows new traders to follow the trading strategies of veteran players.

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralized finance with a 600-strong workforce representing over 38 nationalities.