Bikers spread holiday cheer with 30th annual toy drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of Savannah on Saturday to spread some cheer for those in need this holiday season.

The American Bikers Active Toward Education (ABATE) of Georgia District 11 held their 30th annual Toy Drive, joined by members of the Wingmen Motorcycle Club.

ABATE asked participants to donate $20 to a local charity or to donate a new or unwrapped toy that will be given to local families in need.

District 11 Coordinator Bill Galloway says he thinks almost 300 bikers participated in the event Saturday morning and says he’s happy the Toy Drive went on this year.

“The toys are gonna be divided between ABATE and the Wingmen,” said Galloway. “The Wingmen’s toys are going to help the Savannah Fire Department and all the monies raised are going to be going to help the Second Harvest Food Bank.”

The bikers started off at the Harley Davidson of Savannah and was even joined by Santa Clause as they rode to the Wingmen Clubhouse on Ross Road.

This event is one of the largest toy runs in the area.