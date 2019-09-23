¡Bienvenidos a WSAV Ahora!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – In an effort to continue to be On Your Side, News 3 is launching WSAV Ahora.

This new digital exclusive initiative will produce daily content for our Spanish-speaking viewers here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Special projects, such as the Border Report and Hispanic Heritage Month, will also be highlighted on the webpage for Ahora.

Feel free to reach out to us at wsavahora@wsav.com with any questions, comments or events.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Las Noticias 3 está lanzando WSAV Ahora como para mostrar que siempre Estamos Contigo.

Esa iniciativa digital tendrá contenido cotidiano para nuestros televidentes en el imperio litoral y Lowcountry. Todo de esas historias y ese contenido es gratis y accesible por sus aparatos.

Ahora contiene unos proyectos especiales, como Los reportajes de la frontera y El mes de la hispanidad.

Mandenos un correo electrónico a wsavahora@wsav.com si tenga algún consejo o pida cobertura.