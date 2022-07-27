(The Hill) — President Joe Biden has twice tested negative for COVID-19 and will stop isolating on Wednesday, his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a new memo.

O’Connor wrote that Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning on a rapid antigen test, after completing a five-day course of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

“His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved,” O’Connor wrote. “Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures.”

The White House shortly thereafter announced that Biden would deliver remarks from the Rose Garden later Wednesday morning, without providing specific details of what he planned to speak about.

Biden’s quick recovery is notable because his age puts him at risk for severe disease, but health experts were optimistic about the president’s case because he received his COVID-19 vaccinations and two booster doses.

