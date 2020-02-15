Biden campaign meets with Latino voters ahead of primaries

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Members of the Hispanic community met today to tell the Biden campaign it’s time to redevelop the idea of the American Dream.

On the night of the New Hampshire primaries, former Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd of supporters in Columbia, South Carolina, “We just heard from the first two of 50 States, two of them.”

Now the former vice president is focusing his attention on the Palmetto State as his campaign spoke with Latino voters in Beaufort County.

“One of the main issues is trying to give a path to citizenship to the DACA recipients,” says Mayra Rivera-Vazquez, the Chair of the Beaufort County Democratic Party.

The future of Dreamers was a hot topic at the Latino roundtable discussion at Las Palmas Bar and Grill in Okatie.

Alexandra Ascencion says she has many friends who are DACA recipients and it pains her to see them worried about their uncertain futures.

“They want to make someone’s day special by doing their makeup and their hair,” says Ascencion. “They really want to contribute to society, and they can’t.”

Biden isn’t the only candidate who spoke with Latino voters. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also met with latino voters in Bluffton a few months ago.

“Presidential candidates are taking interest in listening to the Latino community,” says Rivera-Vazquez. “Our voice matters, nuestra voz cuenta. And we need to be heard.”

Representatives from the Biden Campaign tell News 3 the former vice president is expected to make a trip to Beaufort County before the primaries on Feb. 29.