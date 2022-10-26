SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, seasonal hiring is in full swing at Belk. The retailer is looking to fill more than 6,000 positions ahead of the holidays, including full and part-time seasonal and regular positions.

There are opportunities in sales, beauty, ship to home (picking and packing), curbside pickup, and other support roles at the retail department store.

To apply, interested candidates can call or visit their local Belk store, text “JOBS” to belk4u (235-548), or go to www.belkcareers.com for more information.