Beauty queen’s suicide puts attention on mental health and depression

She was the picture of beauty and success, with a seemingly bright future.

Now the nation is mourning the loss of a former Miss USA who took her own life.

Chelsie Kryst died after jumping from a building in Manhattan. She was an attorney who sought to help reform America’s justice system, as well as a fashion blogger and entertainment news correspondent, and was crowned Miss USA in 2019.

“I wish I was dead. Life is not worth living. These are very dangerous words,” says Dr. Ravi Srivastava of the Hilton Head Psychiatric Center.

Dr. Ravi Srivastava of the Hilton Head Psychiatric Center says more people are turning to social media to say those words, possibly not just venting their anger and frustration, but looking for someone to intervene.

“So many people who are an audience to people who have things going on in their minds inadventantly and people who care about them can take some action on it.”

“Suicidal gestures are usually an impulsive one. It’s in the heat of the moment. It doesn’t take long for it to heat up. That’s why it is important to take action quickly. Because after a few minutes a few hours this thought of hurting yourself or killing yourself goes away. If they are able to act on it then its dangerous.”

“So if they make statements which are concerning to you, You have to pay attention to it and let them know you are concerned.”

The Doctor says environmental factors play into suicide as well.

“We talk about the opiod crisis, last year 100,000 people overdosed and died on opiotes alone. Some have co-morbid depression, some were accidental. But usualy its a suicidal gesture.”

“Alcohol does impair your judgement. Especially if you have a mental illness. Depression anxiety or psychotic or mental illness. You are more vulnerable to taking action on the negative thoughts you have in your mind,” said the doctor.

“The stresses of economy, ilnness, death in the families. they all add up in vulnerable people.”

More people than ever who may be on edge because of the pandemic. Hilton Head Hospital says it has seen more suicide attempts and overdoses than ever during this time.

“We are social animals, we want to hang out with friends and family.we want to go out with them. and when thats restricted some people dont tolerate being alone so well.”

If you know someone or see some of those signs of suicide or depression in yourself, seek some help right away. Either take the person to one of the resources available, or make sure to call 911 where experienced and trained operators and paramedics can help you deal with the crisis

Reassure the person or yourself that there are better days ahead.

Dr Srivastava says if you hear something that is bothering you, that’s enough to act.

“There are treatments available for your misery, for your depression, for the agony you are going through. We can gradually take that away and develop the coping skills you need to get through the stresses of life or be successful in whatever you are doing.”

The doctor says if you do think someone may have depressive or suicidal thoughts it is best to try and take away the medicine or object that they could use to hurt themselves. At least until they are willing to get help or you can get them the help they need.

If you want to ask for help for yourself or someone else you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.