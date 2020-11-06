Beaufort selects interim police chief for permanent role

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – He’s served the role since July, but now Interim Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman will take on the role permanently.

His appointment follows the death of Chief Matthew Clancy, 56, who suffered neuroendocrine cancer.

McDorman joined the Beaufort Police Department in 1995, starting at a K-9 unit and moving up the ranks. By 2010, he was promoted to deputy chief by Clancy.

“Chief Clancy was one of the best and most honorable men I have ever known or worked for,” McDorman said. “He taught me as we went along, and he helped me grow to a better-rounded officer and administrator. Chief Clancy taught me that decisions made in a bubble are likely not the best for all people involved and to always seek input.”

The City of Beaufort selected McDorman as chief after interviewing over 25 applicants from eight states.

“He did an outstanding job during the interview process with community representatives and City staff,” City Manager Bill Prokop stated. “Dale was deputy chief under Chief Clancy and will be building on the programs and methods that were instilled in the Police Department by Chief Clancy.”

McDorman will lead a force of 52 officers and four civilian staffers. He says he’ll focus on community involvement, transparency and providing a well-trained department to Beaufort citizens.

“I will be contacting community members to establish a Community Advisory Board that will meet to discuss possible community projects, community concerns and also help us get our message out to neighborhoods,” McDorman said. “I believe if we ever grow comfortable with where we are in community service, we are missing something.”