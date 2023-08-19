BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for two missing teen males in the greater Bluffton area. Police say these are two separate disappearances.

15-year-old Pape Niang was last seen walking in the area of Cypress Cove, in Edgefield, in Bluffton, around 6 p.m.

He is 5’5” and weighs about 130 lbs. Pape was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

15-year-old Nehemiah McGill was last seen walking in the area of Lake Point Drive in Sandy Pointe, in Bluffton, at about 7:40 p.m.

Nehemiah is 6’ and weighs about 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck shirt, black long pants and black shoes. He has tattoos on both hands.

If you see Pape or Nehemiah, please call the nonemergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.