Beaufort Memorial opens new multi-faceted medical facility in Okatie

OKATIE, SC (WSAV) – A big step forward for medical care in the Lowcountry. That’s what Beaufort Memorial is saying about its new Medical Center in Okatie.

A medical mall, of sorts, the 70,000-square-foot facility features access to over 30 practices offering high-quality Beaufort Memorial primary and specialty care along with MUSC Health subspecialty care, a walk-in clinic, outpatient rehabilitation, laboratory and imaging services, a breast health center, memory center, and Beaufort Memorial’s second full-service cancer center in partnership with MUSC Health and Alliance Oncology.

“Since we established our first medical office in Bluffton in 2006, we have continued to expand our footprint and add new board-certified providers to meet the critical demand for health care in this booming market,” said BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley. “With our new Okatie Medical Pavilion, area residents will not only have more options for basic health care, they’ll have convenient access to advanced care and services previously only available at our main hospital campus or in Charleston.”

“Bluffton, Beaufort, Okatie are some of the fastest-growing areas not only in South Carolina but in the Southeast and obviously with that sort of growth demands more medical care,” continued Baxley.

“We really want to deliver the right care at the right place at the right time,” said Dr. Gene Hong, Chief Physician Executive MUSC Health.

Beaufort Memorial’s New River Cancer Center is also located in the pavilion, bringing the hospital’s cancer services closer to home for patients living in the area. A partnership with MUSC Health and Alliance Oncology, a division of Alliance HealthCare Services, the new facility provides radiation and medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services as well as access to clinical trials and consultations with subspecialists experienced in treating rare or complex cancer.

State of the art machines inside, and a focus on making the best forms of treatment easier for doctors and patients.

“The idea of putting all the disciplines under one roof so to speak,” said Dr. Paul Saconn, Radiation Oncologist. “you just walk from one door in medical oncology into radiation oncology so we are talking about just a wall that separates the chemotherapy doc and team from radiation oncology.”

Having access to oncology and radiation oncology, lab, imaging, infusion, and breast health services under one roof will make it more convenient for patients to navigate the complex journey from cancer diagnosis to treatment.

“We’re taking the team approach to a new level with both core and ancillary cancer services in one building, enhancing the multidisciplinary model that has been shown to improve outcomes,” Baxley said. “These are the same advanced technologies and protocols available at leading cancer centers.”

It will also give families and patients options instead of driving to Charleston for treatment.

“Being able to get into the car and travel maybe 15 or 30 minutes instead of two hours in any direction to get the specialty services they really require and deserve hopefully make it easier for them,” said Dr. Mark Scheurer, Chief of MUSC Children’s and Women’s Services. “We can’t really reach the full need until we are here in the community. I can’t wait to see that number grow over time and how we can keep pushing together collaboratively with Beaufort Memorial to figure out what those needs are. Because we know we have a gap we need to fill together.”

The facility will offer Beaufort Memorial full-time primary care, OB-GYN, and orthopedic services as well as appointments with specialists in cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, vascular surgery, and neurology.

Other BMH services available in the complex will include:

· The hospital’s third Express Care & Occupational Health clinic in the area, open seven days a week and offering same-day treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as an array of services for companies enrolled in the hospital’s Well at Work program.

· A breast health center, offering screening and diagnostic mammography, diagnostic ultrasound, and bone density screenings.

· Beaufort Memorial Memory Center, a diagnostic and research clearinghouse for dementia patients and their caregivers.

· Outpatient and cardiac rehabilitation.

· An imaging center, offering CT, MRI, X-ray and cardiac stress testing.

· A full-service laboratory.

Adult and Pediatric Subspecialists from MUSC Health will provide in-person and telemedicine consultations. MUSC services will include:

· Specialists in dermatology, foot and ankle orthopedics, neurosurgery, transplant, gynecology oncology, orthopedic oncology, thoracic oncology, and subspecialty telehealth.

· MUSC Children’s Health specialists in cardiology, developmental pediatrics, ENT, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, orthopedics, neurology, and rheumatology.

For more information on the Okatie Medical Pavilion, please visit BeaufortMemorial.org/OkatieMedicalPavilion or call (843) 706-8660.