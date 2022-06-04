BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) is asking their customers to use limit their water use until next week.

Through Wednesday, customers in Beaufort and Jasper counties are asked to postpone all outdoor water use and only wash full loads of laundry or dishes.

Officials say the request is due to several pumps being out of service after a power surge at BJWSA’s water treatment plant in Okatie. Crews are currently making repairs and expect to recover by Wednesday evening.

“If customers curb their water use this weekend and into the early part of the week, it will buy our crews time to make repairs before we start to lose pressure in the system,” said Chief of Plant Operations Brian Chemsak. “We’re working around the clock to resolve the issue before symptoms start to arise at people’s taps.”

Chemsak further explained that if pressure drops in the system, boil water advisories may be necessary.

Recently, BJWSA has been challenged to meet growing consumer demand. Due to this, officials are asking customers to adjust their irrigation timers to water only three days per week, on a rotating schedule. Customers with odd-numbered addresses are asked to irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Those with even-numbered addresses are asked to irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. No irrigation should occur on Mondays or any day between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

For more information, click or tap here or call 843-987-9200.