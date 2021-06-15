Beaufort doctor believes COVID-19 vaccines are saving lives

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – A Lowcountry doctor who has been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 is talking about his experience treating people with the virus and what you can do to stay healthy.

Dr. Matt McLaughlin is a Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

He says fewer serious patients are coming through the doors of the intensive care unit than last year, which is good news.

“Intermittently we were getting the ICU which was half full with patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. McLaughlin. “Now since this vaccine, I would say that’s not the case.”

He has seen a trend during the last few months. Almost all of the ones that need life-saving help.. had one thing in common.

“What we are seeing locally is patients that have been vaccinated we are not seeing them critically ill with COVID-19,” said Dr. McLaughlin. “I’ve not taken care of anyone who’s needed high flow oxygen or a ventilator with covid that has been vaccinated for COVID.”

“It’s disheartening,” says Dr. McLaughlin. “I don’t say I would ever have frustration really towards my patients, you want to do the best for you and you just wish that things would have been different.”

“What if we could go back in time and they got that vaccine instead of being in the intensive care unit. They would be home.”

Dr. McLaughlin says part of the problem of vaccine hesitancy can be blamed on social media. Questions about effectiveness, side effects, and the people who will even offer unfounded theories on the vaccines, like how they magnetize you.

“What it may take at times is us sitting down and having a long talk,” explains McLaughlin. “Patients’ families come into the ICU and are surprised sometimes saying I didn’t think people got this sick from this virus.”

“I understand people have their own thoughts of what they do or do not want to do,” explains Dr. McLaughlin. “It becomes difficulty seeing patients getting critically ill with this virus and having the sense that they got sick and maybe the person that gave it to them, we don’t know this yet but maybe that person if they had been vaccinated, wouldn’t be able to spread it to that person.”

“The fact we have had a period of time where things have been better it may have created a sense of complacency. I am not going to run and get the vaccine. I will wait for the next big thing. “

“The likelihood (of a cure) coming up very quickly is very low. The history of our treatments for viruses.. generally we aren’t that effective in our treatments of viruses. It takes decades to do that. Flu, we have a couple of medicines that decrease symptoms but are not a cure for the flu. And that’s something people have spent a lot of time researching.”

McLaughlin points to the 90% nationwide efficacy of the vaccine as a reason for hope.

“I think vaccinations will be the biggest part of trying to get this under control and make this something that is a thing of the past hopefully.”

He pointed out that vaccine clinics are no longer overrun. There usually isn’t even a line. It’s doing the job we wanted it to do. Now it is our job he believes to step up to help.. and keep people out of the hospital.

“I don’t think there will ever be an end to the need for an ICU. There will always be patients,” Dr. McLaughlin details. “(But) I would much rather be wondering where all my patients are than see another patient on the ventilator for 2-3-4 weeks from this virus or dying from this virus.”

If you would like to get vaccinated, Beaufort Memorial Hospital is offering vaccines at their Port Royal location at 1680 Ribaut road Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8 am to 5 pm, by appointment only.

Children over 12 can get vaccinated if they are with a parent or legal guardian.

https://www.bmhsc.org/services/immediate-care-options/covid-19-info-resources/vaccine-information/vaccine-appointments