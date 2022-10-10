BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A teen from Grays Hill in Beaufort County has been detained after police say he brought a handgun into the Whale Branch High School football stadium Friday night.

The 16-year-old, who remains unnamed, was discovered to have the weapon after he dropped it on the ground in the presence of police officers who were patrolling the area.

The officers said that he tried to conceal the weapon after they approached him, at which point they attempted to detain him.

He dropped the gun a second time when they attempted to detain him, which was when they realized that it was in fact a weapon.

The teen ran away as the officers secured the weapon and ensured that that the handgun was unloaded and safe. However, school officials were able to identify the teen and give the officers his name as well as his address.

He was later detained at around 10:20 p.m. after officers went to his residence. He is charged with carrying a weapon on school property.