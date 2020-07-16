Beaufort County takes $310 million loss from COVID-19

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – As city and state leaders work to stop the spread of the virus. when it comes to the economy – the damage is already done.

“The total economic impact lost was just over $300 million and this is the economic impact on all of Beaufort County,” said Dr. Daniel Guttentag, College of Charleston Director, Office of Tourism Analysis.

$310 million to be exact from March until July according to a College fo Charleston tourism study.

$130 Million of that directly from Hilton Head Island alone.

$52 million in local, state and federal tax losses all from tourism and hospitality.

According to the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, the money is only part of the story.

“Those are jobs. A 50% job loss in the lodging and hospitality industry and restaurants. 50% of people weren’t working,” said Charlie Clark, Vice President of Communications, Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

With tourism and hospitality devastated by COVID-19 for so long, more than 7600 people were out of work.

“The impact from this far outweighs 9/11 far outweighs the recession,” said Clark.

The job losses are almost 10 times when the recession hit.

But as many businesses still struggle or look for ways to thrive in the “new normal’, experts feel Hilton Head may be better positioned than many other places.

“People don’t want to be in urban centers, people don’t want to be in close quarters. they want to be in wide-open spaces, beaches. We see this really, people are coming,” explains Clark. “We are not in a post-COVID-19 world right now we are in a post-quarantine world right now.”

The better news according to the survey is that they could keep coming, even during what usually is the “slow season”.

“We are not going to see the stark change between the school year and no school year like we normally would,” said Dr. Guttentag.

“So much of it depends on our school systems. If the Northern part of Northeast is going back and doing all virtual, parents may very well, as Guttentag said go oh wow if my kids can go to school from anywhere. Why don’t I do it from the Lowcountry,” said Clark.

“The losses that Dr. Guttentag spoke about in May and June is it possible to make those up? We certainly hope so.”

The county is already starting to rebound.

Hotel occupancy numbers for last month were at 41%.

That’s higher than hotels in Savannah, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.