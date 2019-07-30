keep

Beaufort County suspect arrested after North Charleston standoff

A suspect who got away from Beaufort County deputies twice in two weeks has been captured in North Charleston.

Aaron Greene, who was wanted for several traffic violations, was arrested after a standoff at a Hampton Inn hotel.

Authorities say officers went to the hotel to serve a warrant and Greene barricaded himself into a room until SWAT negotiators convinced him to surrender.

Beaufort County deputies tell News 3 they last saw Greene Saturday night near Coligny Beach on Hilton Head. When deputies stopped a car he was riding in, they say he refused to drop his gun, jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. He later crashed the car into a tree and ran away. A search with K-9 was unsuccessful, deputies said. Deputies said a similar chase and crash happened July 19.

News 3 is working to learn the charges he now faces and when he’ll be transported back to Beaufort County to face them.

