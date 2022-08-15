BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Nearly 21,000 students are headed back to the classroom for the first day of school in Beaufort County.

Lady’s Island Elementary School students and staff say they were excited to begin a new year.

Kids pre-k through 5th grade packed the classrooms meeting their teachers and going over what they will be learning throughout the school year.

One new program launching this academic year is called “Leader in Me.” Students will be taught to be more positive, and confident while navigating being a leader in society. This is part of focusing on positive mental health for Beaufort County students.

“Great, I feel so amazing, my kids are awesome,” says Beaufort County teacher Maddy Roth, “it’s nice because we’re such a small school, so I already knew a lot of my kids and I knew the things they enjoy and their strengths and stuff”.

To learn more about the Leader in Me program and other activities Lady’s Island has to offer, visit their website here.