Beaufort County students, parents holding Graduation protest

Beaufort County High school Seniors are taking their complaints about Graduation to the streets this weekend.

Parents and students are protesting the school district’s decision to have a virtual graduation ceremony.

“It is time to do something that’s not through the computer and time to make a statement to allow more people to figure it out,” explains Heather Butler, a Beaufort High Senior and protest organizer. “Not just the Seniors and parents know what’s going on, but the community knows we aren’t getting a proper graduation like everyone in the state is.”

“(it is) Something we are willing to sacrifice things for. We are willing to wear the masks and do the things you want us to do but allow us to show you we can do it.”

The walking protest starts at 1:30 Saturday at Waterfront Park in Beaufort.

Seniors are asked to wear their caps and gowns and bring signs expressing their feelings about the Graduation choices.

Right now Beaufort County is one of only five districts in the state not having “in-person” graduation.

Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez has told the Beaufort County Council he is willing to look at that possibility for Beaufort County students later in the summer.